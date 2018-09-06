Councilman Will Accept Unwanted Nike Products

A Lansdale official wants something good to come out of the controversy created by sportswear manufacturer Nike and its ad campaign that features Colin Kaepernick, the former

NFL player, who started the protest of the national anthem at pro football games. Borough Council Member Leon Angelichio says he understands why veterans are expressing their displeasure with the selection by burning anything with the Nike emblem on it but there is a more productive way to make the point.

Drop off times are between nine and eleven this Saturday as well as the following one. Angelichio is the father of a veteran that was deployed in Kuwait while serving in the National Guard.