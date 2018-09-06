Hundreds Attend Rezoning Meeting

Lower Salford Township residents will have to wait at least two months for a decision from Township Officials about a controversial proposal to rezone almost 30-acres of farm land for the construction of more than 130 high end twin and town homes.

The Board of Supervisors Wednesday night approved a two month continuance on the public hearing at the request of the developer, putting it on the agenda for the November 7th meeting. Township resident Natasha Edwards took issue with the date. Listen to comment.

Township Supervisor Chris Canavan says in the meantime, it’s the status quo. listen to comment.

The smaller of the two parcels targeted for rezoning is near the Post Office on Route 113, while the other is at Maple Avenue and Oak Drive.