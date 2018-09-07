http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/03/wnpv_politics.jpg 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-09-07 15:07:542018-09-07 15:07:54Polls Favor Two Democratic Incumbents in Pa.
Polls Favor Two Democratic Incumbents in Pa.
WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed the Director of the Muhlenberg College Poll, Dr Chris Borick on WNPV’s AM Edition this week concerning the subject of the Governor’s race and the U.S. Senate race in Pa.