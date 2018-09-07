wnpv_politics

Polls Favor Two Democratic Incumbents in Pa.

wnpv_politicsWNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed the Director of the Muhlenberg College Poll, Dr Chris Borick on WNPV’s AM Edition this week concerning the subject of the Governor’s race and the U.S. Senate race in Pa.

