Gas Prices Still Stuck at the Three Dollar Mark
Where are gas prices headed and will Hurricane Florence impact prices at the pump. WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan with Gasbuddy.com on WNPV’S AM Edition Monday morning.