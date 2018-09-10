http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/08/money.jpg 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-09-10 07:30:272018-09-10 07:30:27Some Good News for Homeowners in Lansdale
Some Good News for Homeowners in Lansdale
Property taxes are likely to stay steady next year. Borough officials are reviewing a draft budget that shows no increase. Council Member Leon Angelichio chairs the Borough Administration and Finance Committee. Listen to Angelichio’s comment.
Look for a formal budget rollout at the council business meeting in November.