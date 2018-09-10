money

Some Good News for Homeowners in Lansdale

moneyProperty taxes are likely to stay steady next year. Borough officials are reviewing a draft budget that shows no increase. Council Member Leon Angelichio chairs the Borough Administration and Finance Committee. Listen to Angelichio’s comment.

Look for a formal budget rollout at the council business meeting in November.

