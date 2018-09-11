Scammers Often Try to Catch People Off Guard

http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/BANNON-9-11-18.mp3

Bucks County’s Consumer Champ Mike Bannon advises consumers to be ready for scammers that make calls looking for donations for Hurricane Florence and Victims of the 911 attacks. WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed Bannon, Director of The Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection, on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday morning.