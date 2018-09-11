http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/08/money.jpg 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-09-11 10:03:362018-09-11 10:03:36Scammers Often Try to Catch People Off Guard
Scammers Often Try to Catch People Off Guard
Bucks County’s Consumer Champ Mike Bannon advises consumers to be ready for scammers that make calls looking for donations for Hurricane Florence and Victims of the 911 attacks. WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed Bannon, Director of The Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection, on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday morning.