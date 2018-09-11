http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Moyerindooroutdoor-1-e1532016419537.jpg 102 227 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-09-11 08:16:532018-09-11 08:16:53Spotted Lanternfly Causing Problems in Pa.
Spotted Lanternfly Causing Problems in Pa.
The Spotted Lanternfly was the subject of discussion on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday morning. WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed Ed Fee with Moyer Indoor Outdoor. Listen to interview.