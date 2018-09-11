Spotted Lanternfly Causing Problems in Pa.

The Spotted Lanternfly was the subject of discussion on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday morning. WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed Ed Fee with Moyer Indoor Outdoor. Listen to interview.

