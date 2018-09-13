Four Doctors Arrested on Drug Charges

Montgomery County law enforcement officials Thursday announced four physicians face charges for illegally prescribing narcotics. They include doctor Lawrence Miller who has an office in Hatfield Township. District Attorney Kevin Steele says Doctor Miller was prescribing large amounts of controlled substances for patients.

A Norristown physician is among the other three charged. Steele says Doctor Joseph Cipriano was prescribing narcotics for women with drug habits.

The other two charged are Doctor Brian Keeley of Ambler and Lower Moreland physician Joseph Rybicki.