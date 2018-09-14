http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-color-2018-lg-e1515269162822.jpg 62 150 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-09-14 08:00:462018-09-14 08:00:46Bernard Kerik Talks About New book on WNPV
Bernard Kerik Talks About New book on WNPV
WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviews Bernard Kerik, former Police Commissioner of New York City, on his experiences when terrorists attacked the United States on September 11th, 2001.