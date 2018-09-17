Fretz_Road

Parking Restrictions Considered in Towamencin

Fretz_RoadTowamencin officials are considering parking restrictions on Bustard Road. Township Manager Rob Ford says there have been complaints about the trucks and recreational vehicles left on the shoulder of the highway between Adams Road and Liberty ell Drive. Ford says it’s a growing problem.

There are no homes along that stretch of bustard road.

