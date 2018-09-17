http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/09/Fretz_Road.jpg 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-09-17 10:22:122018-09-17 10:22:12Parking Restrictions Considered in Towamencin
Parking Restrictions Considered in Towamencin
Towamencin officials are considering parking restrictions on Bustard Road. Township Manager Rob Ford says there have been complaints about the trucks and recreational vehicles left on the shoulder of the highway between Adams Road and Liberty ell Drive. Ford says it’s a growing problem.
There are no homes along that stretch of bustard road.