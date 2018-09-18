Lansdale Applies For Grants

Infrastructure upgrades could be in the works for north Cannon Avenue in Lansdale. The Borough is applying for two state grants totaling 850,000 that would be used for storm sewer improvements on the road that runs into the North Penn Business Park owned by Stoltz Real Estate Partners. Council Member Leon Angelichio says the state requires the larger of the two grants to be connected with a redevelopment project.

Angelichio also says the availability of the state grants may require Borough officials to reevaluate the priority of other upcoming projects.