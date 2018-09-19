State Rep. Todd Stephens

Legislation Proposed Over Priest Sex Abuse

State Rep. Todd StephensState Attorney General Josh Shapiro was in Trooper Tuesday to urge swift legislative action on the four recommendations made in the Grand Jury report on child sexual abuse by Roman Catholic priests. WNPV’s Pete Reinert was there.

