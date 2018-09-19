marijuana_leaf

Students: Alcohol Use Dropping, Pot use Up

marijuana_leafSurvey Explores Attitudes on Drug and Alcohol Use with Youths in Montgomery County. Survey shows positive sign on prescription drug use. WNPV’s Joe LeCompte has more on the survey results from an official with the Montgomery County Office of Drug and Alcohol.

