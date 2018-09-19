http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/06/marijuana_leaf.gif 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-09-19 14:29:382018-09-19 14:29:38Students: Alcohol Use Dropping, Pot use Up
Students: Alcohol Use Dropping, Pot use Up
Survey Explores Attitudes on Drug and Alcohol Use with Youths in Montgomery County. Survey shows positive sign on prescription drug use. WNPV’s Joe LeCompte has more on the survey results from an official with the Montgomery County Office of Drug and Alcohol.