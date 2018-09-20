Lansdale Close to Passing Law on Fireworks

Lansdale officials next month could be ready to take action on an ordinance governing the use of fireworks in their community. Borough Council Thursday night authorized advertising the measure for adoption. It will bring consistency between regulations in the Borough and the State Law that last year legalized setting off consumer grade fireworks on private property. Police Chief Mike Trail says use restrictions in the State Law will also be present in the Borough ordinance.

Chief Trail emphasizes that State Law allows the use of consumer grade fireworks on private property only. A permit is still needed to set off fireworks on Borough property including streets, parks and public right of ways.