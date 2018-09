http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/NELSON-9-20-18-2.mp3



In the wake of Hurricane Florence and other storms that are likely to hit the east coast, Meteorologist and natural preparedness disaster expert Cheryl Nelson was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Thursday with Darryl Berger to advise people about how vital it is to be ready for floods and storms.