Bill Cosby in Court For Sentencing

http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/STEINBERG-9-24-18.mp3 Entertainer Bill Cosby will be in Montgomery County Court Monday morning for the fist of two sentencing hearings. Cosby was found guilty by a jury in April on three counts of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand inside his Cheltenham Township home in 2004 with the use of pills and wine. Prominent Lansdale attorney Marc Steinberg weighed-in on WNPV’s AM Edition with Darryl Berger concerning the sentence Cosby may receive. Listen to interview.