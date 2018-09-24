http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/cosby.jpg 1000 1500 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-09-24 06:51:452018-09-24 06:51:45Bill Cosby in Court For Sentencing
Bill Cosby in Court For Sentencing
Entertainer Bill Cosby will be in Montgomery County Court Monday morning for the fist of two sentencing hearings. Cosby was found guilty by a jury in April on three counts of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand inside his Cheltenham Township home in 2004 with the use of pills and wine. Prominent Lansdale attorney Marc Steinberg weighed-in on WNPV’s AM Edition with Darryl Berger concerning the sentence Cosby may receive. Listen to interview.