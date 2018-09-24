Veterans Recognized in Norristown

Montgomery County officials remembered the many Americans missing in action or held prisoner during the wars of the nation in Norristown on Friday. It was national P.O.W. M.I.A. Recognition Day and Commissioner Joe Gale said the Veterans Memorial, near the courthouse in Norristown, reminds everyone of the sacrifice.

Commissioner Chair Val Arkoosh said the county is about to start a project that will benefit veterans.

The solemn ceremony wrapped up with volleys of gunfire from an honor guard and the playing of taps by a lone bugler.