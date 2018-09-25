http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/cosby.jpg 1000 1500 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-09-25 16:37:202018-09-25 16:43:15Cosby Sentenced 3 to 10 Years in Prison
Cosby Sentenced 3 to 10 Years in Prison
Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neil, after hearing testimony from both sides, declared Bill Cosby a violent sexual predator. Judge O’Neill then sentenced Cosby 3 to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Cheltenham Township home in 2004. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele held a News Conference Tuesday afternoon. Listen to Steele news conference.