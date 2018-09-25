Cosby Sentenced 3 to 10 Years in Prison

http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/STEELE-9-25-18-COSBY-SENTENCE.mp3

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neil, after hearing testimony from both sides, declared Bill Cosby a violent sexual predator. Judge O’Neill then sentenced Cosby 3 to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Cheltenham Township home in 2004. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele held a News Conference Tuesday afternoon. Listen to Steele news conference.