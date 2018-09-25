http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/08/money.jpg 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-09-25 11:14:022018-09-25 11:14:02Lansdale’s Pension Plans in Healthy Shape
Lansdale’s Pension Plans in Healthy Shape
Lansdale officials are doing right by their retired employees. Borough Council last week approved its 2019 minimum municipal obligation of more than one million dollars for the two Borough employee pension plans. Council Member Leon Angelichio chairs the Borough Administration and Finance Committee.
The Minimum Municipal Obligation also covers 75 percent of the cost of health insurance for the retired employee until they are eligible for Medicare.