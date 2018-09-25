money

Lansdale’s Pension Plans in Healthy Shape

moneyLansdale officials are doing right by their retired employees. Borough Council last week approved its 2019 minimum municipal obligation of more than one million dollars for the two Borough employee pension plans. Council Member Leon Angelichio chairs the Borough Administration and Finance Committee.

The Minimum Municipal Obligation also covers 75 percent of the cost of health insurance for the retired employee until they are eligible for Medicare.

