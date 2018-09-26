ptw

PTW Takes Part in Opioid Awareness

ptwWNPV’s Darryl Berger interviews the owner of The Physical Therapy and Wellness Institute Bob Babb, along with Chelsea Jack, PTW’s Customer Outreach Coordinator concerning various issues, including the subject of opioids.

