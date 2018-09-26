http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/ptw.jpg 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-09-26 10:10:272018-09-26 10:20:49PTW Takes Part in Opioid Awareness
PTW Takes Part in Opioid Awareness
WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviews the owner of The Physical Therapy and Wellness Institute Bob Babb, along with Chelsea Jack, PTW’s Customer Outreach Coordinator concerning various issues, including the subject of opioids.