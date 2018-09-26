Ten Years Ago Signaled Financial Upheavals

WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed Senior Vice President and Managing Director at Univest Investments, Bill Van Sant about the lessons that were learned from those bleak days and the current state of the economy. Listen to a portion of Darryl’s interview with Bill from WNPV’s Coment Please By Univest.

