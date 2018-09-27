Reaction to Cosby Sentence on WNPV

WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviews Angela Rose from the organization known as PAVE or Promoting Awareness Victims Empowerment concerning the outcome of Bill Cosby’s conviction and sentence.

