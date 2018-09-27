http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-color-2018-lg-e1515269162822.jpg 62 150 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-09-27 07:46:032018-09-27 07:46:03Reaction to Cosby Sentence on WNPV
Reaction to Cosby Sentence on WNPV
WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviews Angela Rose from the organization known as PAVE or Promoting Awareness Victims Empowerment concerning the outcome of Bill Cosby’s conviction and sentence.