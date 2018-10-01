Towamencin Considers Truck Ban

The Towamencin Supervisors later this month could prohibit trucks from turning onto Derstine Road from Allentown Road. Township officials say big rigs can’t make the turn safely at that skewed intersection. They have also raised concerns about the safety of children at a school bus stop less than 150-yards away. Township Manager Rob Ford says the truck ban is a temporary solution but a long term fix could be in the works.

The truck ban would be one way only heading into Hatfield Township. Towamencin officials have no control over what comes back the other way.