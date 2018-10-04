http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/1221.jpg 280 200 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-10-04 09:54:522018-10-04 09:56:53Domestic Violence Bill Awaits Wolf’s Signature
TODD STEPHENS 10-4-18
Domestic Violence Bill Awaits Wolf’s Signature
WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed Montgomery County State Rep. Todd Stephens on the key measure that he helped craft and get passed. Click on TODD STEPHENS 10-4-18 above photo.