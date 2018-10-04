State Rep. Todd Stephens

Domestic Violence Bill Awaits Wolf’s Signature

TODD STEPHENS 10-4-18
State Rep. Todd StephensWNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed Montgomery County State Rep. Todd Stephens on the key measure that he helped craft and get passed. Click on TODD STEPHENS 10-4-18 above photo.

