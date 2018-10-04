http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/03/wnpv_politics.jpg 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-10-04 13:05:462018-10-04 13:14:37Madonna: Kavanaugh's Treatment to Benefit GOP
DR TERRY MADONNA
Madonna: Kavanaugh’s Treatment to Benefit GOP
WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed Dr. Terry Madonna on Comment Please By Univest about the ongoing confirmation hearings for U.S Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that have become contentious and are now likely to help Republicans in the November elections. Click on DR TERRY MADONNA above flag