Ardmore Woman Allegedly Killed Over Cocaine

In court, Friday morning 30-year-old, Jonathan Harris, accused of murdering Christina Kraft on Wednesday, August 22nd in her Ardmore apartment, told the court he agreed to sell Kraft 1,200 of cocaine.

According to Harris, the two engaged in sex, but following that encounter, a fight ensued over payment for the cocaine. Harris testified that Kraft struck him with a bottle. Harris told the court he responded by slapping and punching Kraft. Harris also told the court he gave her a phone to call her father, but he says when she tried to call the police, he started choking her. Harris said he tied Kraft up and that when he left the apartment she was still alive. He said he didn’t mean to kill her. Surveillance video showed kraft meeting with Harris near south broad and 13th streets on August 22nd Wednesday morning. Kraft, who modeled for Playboy and other magazines was 36 years old. Harris will be back in court on November 28th for an arraignment on all charges he faces.