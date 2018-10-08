http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/claire2.jpg 400 600 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-10-08 07:53:562018-10-08 07:53:56Borick: Dems, GOP will Get Boost From Hearings
Borick: Dems, GOP will Get Boost From Hearings
Potential fallout from the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings was the subject of discussion on WNPV’s AM Edition Monday morning with Darryl Berger and Dr. Chris Borick, Director of the Muhlenberg College Poll.