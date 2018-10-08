supreme court

Borick: Dems, GOP will Get Boost From Hearings

Potential fallout from the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings was the subject of discussion on WNPV’s AM Edition Monday morning with Darryl Berger and Dr. Chris Borick, Director of the Muhlenberg College Poll.

