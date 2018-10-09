Worcester Non Profit Will Hold Four Time Trail Run

Variety.. The Children’s Charity of The Delaware Valley, a worcester based non-profit, continues its efforts in helping children and young adults with disabilities. WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed two central people with the non profit on Comment Please By Univest. Tuesday afternoon.

