Bill Cosby Wants New Trial or Reduced Sentence
Bill Cosby, now looking for a new trial or a reduction to his sentence for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, was found guilty in April on all charges stemming from the 2004 incident at his Cheltenham Township home.