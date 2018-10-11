It’s Fire Prevention Week and Month

The National Fire Prevention Association offers some recommendations for individuals and families to keep their homes and family members safe. WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed a spokesperson from the Association on WNPV’s AM Edition Thursday morning.

