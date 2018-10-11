http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-color-2018-lg-e1515269162822.jpg 62 150 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-10-11 12:02:222018-10-11 12:02:22It's Fire Prevention Week and Month
It’s Fire Prevention Week and Month
The National Fire Prevention Association offers some recommendations for individuals and families to keep their homes and family members safe. WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed a spokesperson from the Association on WNPV’s AM Edition Thursday morning.