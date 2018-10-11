http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/1179.jpg 280 200 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-10-11 10:33:142018-10-11 10:33:14Santarsiero Running For State Senate
Santarsiero Running For State Senate
The 10th District State Senate seat is up for grabs following the retirement of current State Senator Chuck Mcllhinny. Democratic candidate Steve Santarsiero, says while Bucks County voters are open minded, he likes his chances come November.