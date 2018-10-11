Santarsiero Running For State Senate

The 10th District State Senate seat is up for grabs following the retirement of current State Senator Chuck Mcllhinny. Democratic candidate Steve Santarsiero, says while Bucks County voters are open minded, he likes his chances come November.

