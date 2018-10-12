http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-color-2018-lg-e1515269162822.jpg 62 150 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-10-12 07:56:312018-10-12 07:56:31Author Stephen Carter Releases "Invisible"
Author Stephen Carter Releases “Invisible”
Author Stephen Carter goes into his family’s past in his new book, Invisible: The Forgotten Story of The Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America’s Most Powerful Mobster.