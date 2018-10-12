Eagles Get Good Start in Win Over Giants

http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/06/football.jpg 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-10-12 09:59:152018-10-12 10:00:10Eagles Get Good Start in Win Over Giants
Eagles even their record at 3 and 3 after knocking off the New York Giants Thursday night 34 to 13. WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviews Sports Writer and AM Edition contributor Ed Kratz about the Eagles win.