Eagles Get Good Start in Win Over Giants

footballEagles even their record at 3 and 3 after knocking off the New York Giants Thursday night 34 to 13. WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviews Sports Writer and AM Edition contributor Ed Kratz about the Eagles win.

