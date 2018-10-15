Lansdale_Catholic

Statute of Limitations Awaits Pa. Senate Action

/in , /by

Lansdale_CatholicThe 40th Statewide Grand Jury made four recommendations to the legislature following its investigation, which found that 301 predator priests in Pennsylvania sexually abused more than 1,000 children over seven decades.

Related posts:

  1. David Turns Up The Heat in Race For Congress
  2. Domestic Violence Bill Awaits Wolf’s Signature
  3. Madonna: Kavanaugh’s Treatment to Benefit GOP
  4. Borick: Dems, GOP will Get Boost From Hearings
  5. Bradford Will Run For Another Term
  6. Santarsiero Running For State Senate