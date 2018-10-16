Bannon: Beware of Hurricane Michael Scams

/in /by

Bucks County’s Consumer Champ, Mike Bannon is sending warnings about scammers trying to dupe consumer out of their money by falsely saying they are with an organization collecting for Hurricane Michael relief. Bannon also has some advice on taking care of your heater with winter just around the corner.

 

Related posts:

  1. Residents Reach Out to Hotline on Addictions
  2. Bannon Suggests Two Websites For Consumers
  3. Bannon Reminds Seniors About Scam
  4. Volpe Enterprises Continues Its Outreach
  5. Two Active Scams Target Seniors
  6. Lansdale Could Get Grant For Sewer Upgrades