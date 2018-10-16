http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-color-2018-lg-e1515269162822.jpg 62 150 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-10-16 08:01:562018-10-16 08:01:56Bannon: Beware of Hurricane Michael Scams
Bannon: Beware of Hurricane Michael Scams
Bucks County’s Consumer Champ, Mike Bannon is sending warnings about scammers trying to dupe consumer out of their money by falsely saying they are with an organization collecting for Hurricane Michael relief. Bannon also has some advice on taking care of your heater with winter just around the corner.