Mike Pettine Sr. Statue to Be Unveiled Friday
Mike Pettine Sr., the late legendary coach of CB West, served as coach of the high school’s football team for 33 seasons, compiling 326 victories, and winning four state titles. Mile Pettine Jr. is the defensive coordinator for the Greenbay Packers.