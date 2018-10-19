Federal Probe of All Pa. Catholic Dioceses

The investigation started a day after the Pa. State Senate failed to pass a law that would have permitted sex abuse victims a two year window to file lawsuits against the Catholic Church and other institutions. The 40th statewide Grand Jury, which cited 301 predator priests and more then 1,000 victims over seven decades, made four recommendations to the church and state legislature after releasing its report in August. One of the top recommendations was giving abuse victims more time to file lawsuit.