Malagari Running For State Rep.

wnpv_politicsLansdale Council Member Steve Malagari, running for the 53rd legislative seat, commented on his goals if elected and also talked about the passing of Lansdale’s Director of Parks and Rec. Carl Saldutti on Saturday at the age of 69.

