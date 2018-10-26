http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-10-26 15:00:392018-10-26 15:00:39Lt. Gov. Candidate Jeff Bartos on WNPV
Lt. Gov. Candidate Jeff Bartos on WNPV
Lt. Governor candidate Jeff Bartos discussed his platform and his belief that the race for Governor will be closer than polling indicates. Bartos was a guest on Comment Please By Univest Friday afternon on WNPV with Darryl Berger.