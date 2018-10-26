Lt. Gov. Candidate Jeff Bartos on WNPV

wnpv_politicsLt. Governor candidate Jeff Bartos discussed his platform and his belief that the race for Governor will be closer than polling indicates. Bartos was a guest on Comment Please By Univest Friday afternon on WNPV with Darryl Berger.

