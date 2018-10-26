http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/11/bob_mensch.jpg 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-10-26 07:57:482018-10-26 07:57:48Veteran Lawmaker Mensch Running For Reelection
Veteran Lawmaker Mensch Running For Reelection
State Senator Bob Mensch, who represents the 24th senate district, cites unfinished business in several areas including a breast cancer bill concerning health coverage, bringing more businesses to the Commonwealth and helping in the continuing fight against the opioid crisis. WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed Bob Mensch on WNPV’s AM Edition.