bob_mensch

Veteran Lawmaker Mensch Running For Reelection

/in , /by

bob_menschState Senator Bob Mensch, who represents the 24th senate district, cites unfinished business in several areas including a breast cancer bill concerning health coverage, bringing more businesses to the Commonwealth and helping in the continuing fight against the opioid crisis. WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed Bob Mensch on WNPV’s AM Edition.

Related posts:

  1. David Turns Up The Heat in Race For Congress
  2. Domestic Violence Bill Awaits Wolf’s Signature
  3. Residents Meet 1st Responders
  4. Santarsiero Running For State Senate
  5. Statute of Limitations Awaits Pa. Senate Action
  6. Malagari Running For State Rep.