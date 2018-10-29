Governor Praises Courage of Police in Pittsburgh

http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-color-2018-lg-e1515269162822.jpg 62 150 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-10-29 09:41:112018-10-29 09:41:57Governor Praises Courage of Police in Pittsburgh
Governor Wolf rushed to Pittsburgh Saturday to offer support to the Jewish community following the killing of people who were worshiping in the Tree of Life synagogue.