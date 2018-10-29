wnpv_politics

Mundiath Looks to Unseat Bradford

/in , /by

wnpv_politicsChris Mundiath cites the elimination of property taxes as major reason he’s running for office on the GOP ticket in the 70th District in an effort to unseat Democratic State Rep. Matt Bradford.  Mundiath was a guest on the AM Edition with WNPV’s Darryl Berger Monday morning.

Related posts:

  1. Borick: Dems, GOP will Get Boost From Hearings
  2. Bradford Will Run For Another Term
  3. New Book Remembers 1968 Football Game
  4. Non Profit Critical of Amazon
  5. Sex Abuse Victims Bill Stalls in Pa. Senate
  6. Steele Talks Pipe Bombs and Opioids on WNPV