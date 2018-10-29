http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/03/wnpv_politics.jpg 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-10-29 08:13:572018-10-29 08:13:57Mundiath Looks to Unseat Bradford
Mundiath Looks to Unseat Bradford
Chris Mundiath cites the elimination of property taxes as major reason he’s running for office on the GOP ticket in the 70th District in an effort to unseat Democratic State Rep. Matt Bradford. Mundiath was a guest on the AM Edition with WNPV’s Darryl Berger Monday morning.