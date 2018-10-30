Lansdale_Catholic

Serbin Gained Access to Secret Archives

Lansdale_CatholicAttorney Richard Serbin filed a lawsuit in 1987 on behalf of two brothers who were sexually abused by a pedophile priest, but the case was not brought to trial until 1994 due to interference and indifference from church officials, police and prosecutors. Richard Serbin spoke with WNPV’s Darryl Berger on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday morning.

