Congressional Candidate Scott Wallace on WNPV
Scott Wallace says he’s a candidate for people and is concerned about the moves the GOP has made and wants to continue to make to erode protections for people with preexisting conditions and those who depend on Medicaid. Wallace was a guest Wednesday afternoon with WNPV’s Darryl Berger on Comment Please By Univest.