Synagogue Victims Honored at Montco Courthouse

montco_courthouseIt was a chance to start the healing process through togetherness at the Montgomery County Courthouse in honor of the 11 people who were killed inside a Pittsburgh Synagogue last Saturday.  WNPV’s Joe LeCompte reports.

