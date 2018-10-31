http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/04/montco_courthouse.jpg 201 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-10-31 14:07:572018-10-31 14:07:57Synagogue Victims Honored at Montco Courthouse
Synagogue Victims Honored at Montco Courthouse
It was a chance to start the healing process through togetherness at the Montgomery County Courthouse in honor of the 11 people who were killed inside a Pittsburgh Synagogue last Saturday. WNPV’s Joe LeCompte reports.