Buck Running For State Rep. in Bucks
Meredith Buck, an attorney, is running on the Democratic ticket in the 144th district for an open seat after State Rep. Kathy Watson decided not to run for another term. Buck was a guest on the AM Edition Thursday morning with WNPV’s Darryl Berger.