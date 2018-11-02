http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-color-2018-lg-e1515269162822.jpg 62 150 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-11-02 13:40:502018-11-02 13:40:50Check Smoke Detectors When Turning Back Time
Check Smoke Detectors When Turning Back Time
Towamencin Volunteer Fire Company says it’s vital that homeowners be proactive in protecting their home and family as daylight saving time comes toan end early Sunday morning.