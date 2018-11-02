David Calls Out Dean on Business Issue

http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-color-2018-lg-e1515269162822.jpg 62 150 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-11-02 14:21:352018-11-02 14:21:35David Calls Out Dean on Business Issue
Dan David questions the ethics of his Democratic opponent, Madeleine Dean, on her business dealings in China. David was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest with Darryl Berger.