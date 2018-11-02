David Calls Out Dean on Business Issue

/in , /by

Dan David questions the ethics of his Democratic opponent, Madeleine Dean,  on her business dealings in China.  David was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest with Darryl Berger.

Related posts:

  1. Residents Meet 1st Responders
  2. Statute of Limitations Awaits Pa. Senate Action
  3. Malagari Running For State Rep.
  4. Veteran Lawmaker Mensch Running For Reelection
  5. Hatfield Township Honors Stewart Greenleaf
  6. Kline Running For State Rep. in 145th District