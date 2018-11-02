football

Video Streaming Event with Eagles QB’s

Lansdale Presbyterian Church will take part in the event this Sunday, featuring Carson Wentz and Nick Foles. The event takes a close look inside The Faith Playbook.  WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed the assistant pastor, Rev. Brian Hand.

