Video Streaming Event with Eagles QB’s
Lansdale Presbyterian Church will take part in the event this Sunday, featuring Carson Wentz and Nick Foles. The event takes a close look inside The Faith Playbook. WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed the assistant pastor, Rev. Brian Hand.