Borick: Split Decision Likely in Mid Terms

Dr. Chris Borick, Director of the Muhlenberg College Poll, tells WNPV’s Darryl Berger , Democrats are likely to take the House and the GOP will hold onto the Senate, possibly gaining some additional seats in the Senate.

