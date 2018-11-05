http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/03/wnpv_politics.jpg 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-11-05 07:19:452018-11-05 07:19:45Borick: Split Decision Likely in Mid Terms
Borick: Split Decision Likely in Mid Terms
Dr. Chris Borick, Director of the Muhlenberg College Poll, tells WNPV’s Darryl Berger , Democrats are likely to take the House and the GOP will hold onto the Senate, possibly gaining some additional seats in the Senate.